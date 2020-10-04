JUST IN | Former MP, three others arrested in R4.8m tender scam theft case in Limpopo

A former member of Parliament is among those arrested over the weekend in relation to a R4.8 million theft case involving the Limpopo Makgatho Community Property Association, the Hawks said on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the former MP was arrested at his home in Kanana Village on Sunday morning.

His identity has not been revealed as he has yet to appear in court.

A former chairperson of the property association, a bank employee and a senior official from Molemole Municipality were also arrested over the course of the weekend.

The Hawks said that between 2015 and 2018, the suspects "allegedly connived and awarded a farming tender to a company linked to the wife of the senior municipal official without following due processes".

They were expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

This is a developing story.

