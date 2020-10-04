46m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Former MP, three others arrested in R4.8m tender scam theft case in Limpopo

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: iStock

A former member of Parliament is among those arrested over the weekend in relation to a R4.8 million theft case involving the Limpopo Makgatho Community Property Association, the Hawks said on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the former MP was arrested at his home in Kanana Village on Sunday morning.

His identity has not been revealed as he has yet to appear in court.

A former chairperson of the property association, a bank employee and a senior official from Molemole Municipality were also arrested over the course of the weekend.

The Hawks said that between 2015 and 2018, the suspects "allegedly connived and awarded a farming tender to a company linked to the wife of the senior municipal official without following due processes".

They were expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

This is a developing story.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Limpopo official accused of R4.8m theft from community association
AFU seizes millions in property, cars belonging to asbestos corruption accused
The case against Ace Magashule in the R280m Gupta Estina dairy farm scandal
Read more on:
hawkspolokwanelimpopofraudcorruptioncrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 1055 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1682 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1286 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo