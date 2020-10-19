JUST IN | Former North West municipal manager arrested for alleged tender fraud

The Hawks have arrested a former North West municipal manager for allegedly awarding tenders worth R5 million fraudulently.

The former official was previously based in theRatlou municipality.

According to North West Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangani Rikhotso, the suspect allegedly failed to follow processes in the awarding of tenders.

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday, where more information was expected to be revealed.

More to follow.

