JUST IN | Former official who stole R170 000 from State Security Agency given 6-year jail sentence

A former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing R170 000 from the agency.

On Monday, Magistrate Ignatius du Preez sentenced Kgaogelo Bopape, 53, in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Bopape was employed in the domestic currency division of the SSA at the time that she stole the money.

She had withdrawn R500 000 under false pretences and claimed the funds would be made available to the members of the SSA operations, but stole R170 000 of it.

