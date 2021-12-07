JUST IN | Former president FW de Klerk to have state memorial service

A state memorial service will be held for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday.



In a statement on Tuesday, the government said the service would take place at the Groote Kerk at 10:30.

Attendance would be limited due to Covid-19 regulations.

De Klerk was buried in a private ceremony at an undisclosed location last month.

He died at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town, on 11 November after battling mesothelioma cancer.

The 85-year-old is survived by his wife, Elita, children, Susan and Jan, and his grandchildren.