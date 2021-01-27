JUST IN | Former Zuma legal giant Kemp J Kemp succumbs to Covid-19

Advocate Kemp J Kemp, SC, a well-known lawyer and celebrated figure in South African legal circles, died during the course of Tuesday night.

Barry Skinner, chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Bar, confirmed Kemp's death to News24.

It is understood the advocate had been recovering from Covid-19 at the time of his death. According to Skinner, he had been discharged from hospital and was staying with friends.

READ | Zuma stay of prosecution the end of Stalingrad, or are the biggest bombshells about to explode

Skinner described Kemp as "one of the real characters of the Bar".

"He was brilliant in his field, but he was a very humble person and always open to helping people. He will be hugely missed."

Kemp is arguably best known for successfully defending former president Jacob Zuma during his rape trial in 2006.

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.