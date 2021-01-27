1h ago

JUST IN | Former Zuma legal giant Kemp J Kemp succumbs to Covid-19

Karyn Maughan and Riaan Grobler
Advocate Kemp J Kemp
Advocate Kemp J Kemp
Simphiwe Mbokazi, News24

Advocate Kemp J Kemp, SC, a well-known lawyer and celebrated figure in South African legal circles, died during the course of Tuesday night.

Barry Skinner, chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Bar, confirmed Kemp's death to News24. 

It is understood the advocate had been recovering from Covid-19 at the time of his death. According to Skinner, he had been discharged from hospital and was staying with friends.

READ | Zuma stay of prosecution the end of Stalingrad, or are the biggest bombshells about to explode

Skinner described Kemp as "one of the real characters of the Bar".

"He was brilliant in his field, but he was a very humble person and always open to helping people. He will be hugely missed."

Kemp is arguably best known for successfully defending former president Jacob Zuma during his rape trial in 2006. 

More to follow.

