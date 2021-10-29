JUST IN | Four killed in fire at Joburg gun store, explosions and live rounds heard going off

A fire at a gun store in a shopping centre in Glenanda, Johannesburg south, on Friday morning has left four people dead, including a 15-year-old boy.

A man was also critically injured and rushed to hospital, according to ER24.

"Three men, a woman and a 15-year-old boy that had apparently all been in the gun store, had been rescued by bystanders and pulled to a safe distance," it said in a statement.

Mondeor CPF chairperson Mike Fontes said it was unclear how the fire started.

"Witnesses report hearing an explosion followed by fire emanating from the gun shop, followed by live rounds going off."

The live rounds could be heard in a video from the scene, taken by Sarah Wissler, the provincial fundraising chairperson for Action SA.

More to follow.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

