JUST IN | Four killed in fire at Joburg gun store, explosions and live rounds heard going off

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
Four people have been killed in a fire at a gun store in a Johannesburg shopping centre. (Supplied)
A fire at a gun store in a shopping centre in Glenanda, Johannesburg south, on Friday morning has left four people dead, including a 15-year-old boy.

A man was also critically injured and rushed to hospital, according to ER24.

"Three men, a woman and a 15-year-old boy that had apparently all been in the gun store, had been rescued by bystanders and pulled to a safe distance," it said in a statement.

Mondeor CPF chairperson Mike Fontes said it was unclear how the fire started.

Fire at a gun store in a Johannesburg shopping centre. (Supplied)

"Witnesses report hearing an explosion followed by fire emanating from the gun shop, followed by live rounds going off."

The live rounds could be heard in a video from the scene, taken by Sarah Wissler, the provincial fundraising chairperson for Action SA.

More to follow.

