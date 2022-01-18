Gauteng High Court rules that matric results should be published

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Department of Basic Education should publish the matric results on media platforms.

The National Senior Certificate results will be released on Thursday.

Last week, the department announced that matric results would no longer be published on public platforms, saying doing so would be in violation of the Protection of Personal Information Act.

This is a developing story.

