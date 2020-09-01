1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Gauteng man who used own kid in child pornography videos sentenced to 8 years in prison

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man convicted of producing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to an effective eight years in prison.
A man convicted of producing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to an effective eight years in prison.
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • A man who used his own child while producing pornography has been sentenced in the Gauteng High Court.
  • He was arrested two years ago after US authorities picked up his illegal activities on the internet.
  • The man told the court he turned to producing child pornography to earn more money after his finances had dwindled.

A man convicted of producing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to an effective eight years in prison by the Gauteng High Court.

The 41-year-old man, who can’t be named because one of the victims is his own child, was sentenced on Tuesday, after he had earlier pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to six years for unlawful possession of child pornography, eight years for importing child pornography, eight years for unlawful distribution of child pornography, 12 years for using a child for pornography, 12 years for benefiting from child pornography and another 12 years for furthering the sexual exploitation of a child.

Acting Judge Daniel Mogomotsi, sitting in the High Court in Palm Ridge, ordered the man to serve an effective eight years in jail.

The man participated in these crimes from 2015 until his arrest in 2018.

He was arrested following an joint operation led by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and SAPS investigators.

His actions were first flagged by US Department of Homeland Security officials who noticed his wrongdoing on the internet, after an official flagged an advertisement he had placed on a porn site.

He carried out his operation from 2015 until his arrest in 2018.

An FBI agent bought the video from the man through a porn website.  

The officer then informed South African police and they jointly led a search-and-seizure operation during which they found around 280 items of child pornography at his home. 

In some of the seized videos, it was found the man had recorded several minors including his own child. His wife was also recorded.

Between 2015 and July 2018, the man created, contributed to, produced and advertised pornographic material involving girls and boys, as well as adult females, including his wife. 

The images and videos were stored on his computer. 

Some of the material was sold to his clients, with some even demanding more content. 

The man claimed that, when he could not sell enough naked photos of adults to earn more money, he then downloaded material showing children from social media. 

He claimed he produced child pornography, as his finances had deteriorated. 

In one of the videos mentioned in court, a boy was filmed in bed with a female adult, and instructed to an inappropriately touch, fondle and hold the woman while the man recorded the abuse.

Related Links
Sentencing of Eastern Cape child pornographer postponed due to Covid-19 self-isolation
PE man pleads guilty in child porn case
Child porn case: SCA overturns ex-principal's conviction, sentencing over 'invalid' search warrant
Read more on:
fbisapschild pornography
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 887 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 370 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 2483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

9h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+1.91)
ZAR/GBP
22.38
(+1.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(+1.52)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(+1.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.81)
Gold
1987.26
(+1.02)
Silver
28.69
(+2.10)
Platinum
955.00
(+3.07)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2283.50
(+2.37)
All Share
56086.23
(+1.10)
Top 40
51856.12
(+1.23)
Financial 15
9820.84
(+0.76)
Industrial 25
75358.18
(+0.81)
Resource 10
56685.85
(+1.93)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

1h ago

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
for subscribers
WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough...

31 Aug

WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough times
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo