JUST IN | Gauteng Premier David Makhura demotes embattled Health MEC Bandile Masuku

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has decided to remove embattled Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Makhura met with the ANC's top leadership in Gauteng on Friday morning to communicate his decision.

Masuku is expected to be redeployed to the Gauteng legislature, a source told News24.

Two sources close to the matter said Makhura was "left without a choice" and had to take action against Masuku, given the allegations of impropriety against him.

An SIU update report put the blame for a personal protection equipment scandal at Masuku's door.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were put on leave following reports of tender corruption at the Gauteng health department.

Masuku's wife is also an MMC at the City of Johannesburg.

It was reported that Diko's husband, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, had been awarded a R125 million tender to supply PPE to the department, News24 previously reported.

More to follow.



