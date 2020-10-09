9m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Gauteng Premier David Makhura demotes embattled Health MEC Bandile Masuku

Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images via Getty Images

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has decided to remove embattled Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Makhura met with the ANC's top leadership in Gauteng on Friday morning to communicate his decision.

READ | PPE scandal: Makhura considering SIU's findings on Masuku

Masuku is expected to be redeployed to the Gauteng legislature, a source told News24.

Two sources close to the matter said Makhura was "left without a choice" and had to take action against Masuku, given the allegations of impropriety against him.

An SIU update report put the blame for a personal protection equipment scandal at Masuku's door.

EXPLAINER | What are the allegations against Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku?

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were put on leave following reports of tender corruption at the Gauteng health department.

Masuku's wife is also an MMC at the City of Johannesburg.

It was reported that Diko's husband, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, had been awarded a R125 million tender to supply PPE to the department, News24 previously reported.

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PPE scandal: Makhura considering SIU's findings on Masuku
'You have 24 hours': Masuku threatens Bloom over claims of 'runaway costs' of Nasrec hospital
Provincial integrity commission needs help and 'strengthening' - ANC Gauteng
Read more on:
bandile masukudavid makhuragautengcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2920 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2731 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1491 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(+0.53)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+0.52)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.39)
Gold
1912.90
(+0.95)
Silver
24.26
(+1.74)
Platinum
877.00
(+1.68)
Brent Crude
43.45
(+3.22)
Palladium
2399.99
(+1.76)
All Share
54892.86
(+0.62)
Top 40
50498.53
(+0.73)
Financial 15
9934.22
(-1.00)
Industrial 25
74266.97
(+0.51)
Resource 10
54096.77
(+1.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo