JUST IN | Gauteng principal shot dead on school premises

Principal shot while entering the school premises.

No arrests have been made.

Gauteng education department's psycho-social unit, officials expected to visit the school.

A Gauteng principal was shot dead on the school's premises on Friday, the provincial education department confirmed.

According to Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the shooting happened at Buyani Primary School in Finetown on Friday morning.

Mabona said department officials were on their way to the school to establish the facts about the shooting.

Reacting to the incident, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "We are extremely shocked and outraged at the news of the school shooting in Finetown this morning. Without even knowing the motive for this heartless act, we condemn the shooting of the principal of Buyani Primary and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Just got information that a principal of a Finetown Primary School was shot dead inside the school premises moments ago. We are on our way to the school. @EducationGP1 @Steve_Mabona — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 18, 2021

Lesufi called on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the principal was shot several times.

Makhubele said the teacher was shot inside his vehicle as he was entering the school premises.

He added that police received a call about the incident at around 07:00.

Makhubele said police were on the scene and a murder case would be opened.

The department said its psycho-social unit would also visit the school to counsel teachers and pupils.

*This story has been updated with latest information received from authorities and department.

