JUST IN | Gigaba assault case: Matter postponed pending High Court challenge

Canny Maphanga
Norma Gigaba arrives at the Hatfield Magistrate's Court on 3 August. She has been charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.
Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • The case against Norma Gigaba has been postponed in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, pending a High Court application.
  • She was arrested in August on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.
  • She is expected to appear in court again on 23 October.

The State's case against the wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba has been postponed, pending an application she has lodged in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Norma Gigaba briefly appeared in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property. 

She is expected to head to the High Court this week, represented by well-known senior advocates, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu, to challenge her arrest.

She was arrested in August after she allegedly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to Malusi Gigaba's friend, trade unionist Peterson Siyaya.

News24 previously reported that she spent a night in police cells, but was granted R5 000 bail the following day.

READ | Norma Gigaba: Hawks deleted my data, 'unlawful favours' carried out for Malusi

The 40-year-old mother of two remains out on bail and on Monday morning, she declined to comment on the matter outside the court.

She is expected to appear in court again on 23 October.

News24 previously reported that in a statement to the Hawks, Malusi Gigaba claimed that his wife called "people from counter-intelligence" to come to the couple's home in the days before her arrest - an experience he claimed left him feeling "threatened, totally (sic) and unsafe in my own home".

Malusi Gigaba's statement, contained in the Hawks' docket against his wife, appears to support media speculation that his wife's arrest was motivated by a perceived threat on his life. As yet, though, she has not been charged in relation to any such allegation.

Last Friday, News24 reported that in court papers, Norma rubbished claims by the Hawks that her arrest was linked to an alleged murder plot against her husband, which she described as a "ruse manufactured to justify my harassment using state resources". 

She recently removed her married surname on her social media accounts and is using her maiden surname, which is Mngoma.

