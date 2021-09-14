7m ago

JUST IN | Girl, 14, to appear in court for allegedly stabbing Alex High pupil to death

  • A 14-year-old girl is expected to appear in court for allegedly stabbing and killing a 16-year-old boy.
  • The girl, who is a Grade 7 pupil at Pholosho Secondary School, has been charged with murder.
  • Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 14-year-old girl who allegedly stabbed and killed a 16-year-old boy in Alexandra during an argument was expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The girl, who is a Grade 7 pupil at Pholosho Secondary School, has been charged with murder.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said they were still investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing on the evening of Thursday, 9 September 2021.

"The suspect was found in Alexandra on the same night of the incident and taken to a place of safety until she appears in court," he said.

Masondo added that they were conducting regular visits to schools and youth centres to talk to young people about crime and its consequences.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter was rolled over to Tuesday, when the teen will appear on a charge of murder.

READ | Another Alexandra pupil stabbed to death, allegedly by 14-year-old girl

News24 reported last week that the 16-year-old boy from Alexandra High School had died after being stabbed, allegedly by the 14-year-old girl on Thursday evening.

A source who wanted to remain anonymous previously told News24 the two were allegedly in a relationship.

"They were at a house [in Alexandra], then a quarrel ensued, and the girl [allegedly] stabbed the boy to death. Friends took him to hospital and he died," the source said.

ALSO READ | Grade 8 pupil stabbed to death, allegedly by fellow pupil, at Alexandra school

This was not the first violent incident among pupils in Alexandra. News24 previously reported that a Grade 8 pupil, also from Pholosho Secondary School, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow pupil on the school grounds.

At the time, Masondo said the attacker was allegedly fighting with other pupils during break time "when he jumped over the school wall and later came back with a sharp object and stabbed one of the learners".

