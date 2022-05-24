21m ago

JUST IN | Girlfriend who killed rapper, Flabba, released on parole

Tebogo Monama
Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi’s then girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele. Photo: Lucky Nxumalo
  • Flabba's girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele, was released on parole. 
  • She had been sentenced to 12 years, of which she served seven.
  • She will serve the remainder of her sentence under correctional supervision. 

Sindisiwe Manqele, the woman who murdered the rapper, Flabba, was released on parole.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Tuesday confirmed Manqele had been released.

Manqele was sentenced to 12 years for stabbing the rapper, whose real name was Nkululeko Habedi.

Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi. Photo: Supplied
The couple had an argument at Habedi's home in Alexandra.  

Manqele had served seven years of her 12-year sentence.  

Nxumalo said the department made the decision to release Manqele on parole because she has "a positive support system".

"Manqele takes responsibility for the offence she committed and is remorseful about it. She completed all the identified programmes as per her Correctional Sentence Plan and participated in the victim-offender dialogue in 2018."

Nxumalo said Manqele will complete the remainder of her sentence under correctional supervision and will be expected to comply with a specific set of conditions.

He said she will be subjected to supervision until her sentence expires on 23 May 2028.

"Parole placement forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and may include continuation of programmes aimed at reintegration while in the system of community corrections," Nxumalo said.


