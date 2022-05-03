25m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Godrich Gardee's missing daughter found dead near Mbombela - EFF

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hillary Gardee, 28.
Hillary Gardee, 28.
PHOTO: Supplied

The body of EFF politician Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary, has been found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

"The EFF regrets, with deep sadness, to inform the public about the passing of the daughter of [the] former EFF secretary-general," the EFF said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old went missing on Friday after she was last seen at Nelspruit Plaza Super Spar in the central business district on Friday at around 17:30.

READ | Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary, 28, goes missing in Mpumalanga — family fears for her safety

News24 has reached out to Mpumalanga police for comment.

This is a developing story. More to follow.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effgodrich gardeehillary gardeembombelampumalangamissing personscrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9354 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.99
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.00
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.82
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,859.16
-2.0%
Silver
22.66
-0.6%
Palladium
2,272.00
-2.3%
Platinum
951.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
107.58
+0.4%
Top 40
64,749
-1.1%
All Share
71,727
-1.0%
Resource 10
76,398
-1.0%
Industrial 25
79,661
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,042
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo