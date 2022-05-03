JUST IN | Godrich Gardee's missing daughter found dead near Mbombela - EFF

The body of EFF politician Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary, has been found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

"The EFF regrets, with deep sadness, to inform the public about the passing of the daughter of [the] former EFF secretary-general," the EFF said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old went missing on Friday after she was last seen at Nelspruit Plaza Super Spar in the central business district on Friday at around 17:30.

READ | Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary, 28, goes missing in Mpumalanga — family fears for her safety

News24 has reached out to Mpumalanga police for comment.

This is a developing story. More to follow.





