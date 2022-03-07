Grosvenor Girls' High School principal suspended amid racism showdown

The principal of Durban's Grosvenor Girls' High School has been placed on precautionary suspension amid allegations of scoffing at a racial incident.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department said the suspension came following advice from an independent panel that was established last week to investigate alleged financial irregularities and the race issue.

Pupils refused to continue with normal classes after the school principal allegedly scoffed at a racial confrontation between a black prefect and a white pupil over two weeks ago.

This is a developing story. More to follow.





