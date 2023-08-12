Gunmen mow down six people in KZN mass murder

Four gunmen have shot and killed six people in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Reports suggest that one of the suspects was looking for his identity document and believed one of the victims had it.

It's believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder.

Police are searching for four gunmen who shot and killed six people at Q section in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.



The shooters opened fire at a house just before midnight and killed two people. Another was killed in a backroom while a fourth was killed next to an outside toilet.

According to police spokesperson Colone Robert Netshiunda, they then proceeded to an informal settlement which is just few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack.



"Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds," Netshiunda said.



Preliminary police investigations revealed that one of the suspects, who appeared to be leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them.



"It is believed that he was implicated in and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally, and reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased were in possession of his identity document," said Netshiunda.



Three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources has been activated in search of them, he added.







