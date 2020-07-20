Gwede Mantashe hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has been hospitalised with Covid-19 related symptoms.

The minister tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday.

Mantashe's wife Nolwandle Mantashe also tested positive.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has been hospitalised on Monday, government has confirmed.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Monday evening he could confirm that Mantashe was receiving medical care.

In a statement issued, the presidency said the minister was advised by his doctor to seek admission to hospital.

"Today, Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home".

This almost a week after Mantashe tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidency said last week that Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe tested positive and were in isolation. They said the minister would continue working from home.

At the time, government said Mantashe instructed those working in his private office to get tested.

Other ministers who tested positive for Covid-19 included Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who has since recovered, and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

"We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus," the presidency said.

- Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter