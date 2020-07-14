11m ago

JUST IN | Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

Alex Mitchley
Gwede Mantashe (Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda)
Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement by the Presidency, Mantashe and his wife received their test results earlier on Tuesday. 

"This was the minister's third round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus," Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said. 

The minister and his wife are currently in isolation at home, where he will continue to work. 

"The minister remains committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond."

Williams added that Mantashe had directed all members of his private office in government to also get tested.

"As we wish the minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

"To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO (World Health Organisation) protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing."

