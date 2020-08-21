34m ago

JUST IN | Hawks arrest top Nelson Mandela Bay official, businesswoman for alleged tender corruption

Malibongwe Dayimani
The Hawks have made an arrest.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24

The Hawks arrested a senior Nelson Mandela Bay metro official and a businesswoman for fraud in early morning operations on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said the official allegedly accepted a bribe of R900 000 from the contractor in exchange for a housing tender.

The alleged collusion happened between December 2014 and March 2015, Zenzile said.

"We arrested the municipal official at 04:45 at his home and proceeded to the businesswoman's house and arrested her at 05:30. They are due to appear at the Port Elizabeth Special Commercial Crimes Court this morning," Zenzile said.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

