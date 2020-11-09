1h ago

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns

Hangwani Mulaudzi.
Hangwani Mulaudzi.
Deaan Vivier
  • Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has resigned.
  • This comes in the wake of him being implicated in a scandal involving the National Lottery Commission.
  • He has maintained his innocence, saying its a smear campaign.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has resigned, claiming "a lot of people" wanted him out. 

He tendered his resignation letter on Monday, he confirmed. News24 understands that Mulaudzi cited personal reasons for his resignation. 

"I confirm that I resigned and want to thank everybody for the support they have given members who are working very hard to deal with the serious cases. I would like to wish the DPCI success in all the cases they're dealing with," he said.

Mulaudzi's resignation comes in the wake of him being implicated in a scandal involving the National Lottery Commission. He has maintained his innocence in that regard. 

"It is a smear campaign. A lot of people wanted me out because they believed that I had connections with the old guard. It is not because of them that I am leaving, but I have a family as well," he said.

In October, News24 reported that Mulaudzi was facing a backlash after his non-profit organisation (NPO) received a R3 million donation from the NLC to establish a sports centre for the community of Mashamba in Limpopo.

At the time, the DA's Mat Cuthbert questioned the funding to a senior member of the Hawks, considering that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) had recently handed over evidence related to the Denzhe Primary Care scandal to the Hawks for investigation.

Police were probing four alleged corrupt projects involving the NLC, which included Denzhe Primary Care, Zibsimazi, Life for Impact and I am Made for God's Glory, News24 reported.

"Without confirming or denying as to whether the section head of communication and liaison is suspected to be involved in the allegations at hand, the current investigations reported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is handled by the Serious Economic Offences under the supervision of a Brigadier and a Major-General. 

"These senior managers conduct their investigation without fear or favour. The members of the Hawks are aware of this principle," spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement last month.

Mogale added that the national head of the Hawks had not received any complaint from the complainants in this regard.

However, should the complainants feel the investigation was not conducted properly, they were "at liberty to bring it to the attention of the national head".

"In case of a view that the DPCI is unduly influenced, the DPCI Retired Judge is at their disposal.

"The national head has, on the other hand, assigned another Brigadier to conduct enquiries on internal level and to report to the national head. Such inquiry is intended to ensure that nothing is left unattended," Mogale concluded.

Mulaudzi told IOL that he did not influence any investigations at the Hawks, and that he merely communicated information given to him.

- Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter

