JUST IN | Heavy rain to wreak more havoc in Gauteng, other parts of SA - weather service

Heavy rain to wreak more havoc in Gauteng, other parts of SA - weather service

Zandile Khumalo
  • More rain is expected to wreak havoc once again in Gauteng and other parts of the country. 
  • This was confirmed by the South African Weather Service, which warned of yet another day of heavy rains. 
  • Possible damage or loss of infrastructure, damage to property and vehicles, as well as flooding are expected. 

While many residences are still recovering from the floods that ravaged Gauteng on Friday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of yet another day of destruction caused by heavy rains. 

More showers and thundershowers were expected to wreak havoc in Gauteng and other parts of the country on Monday.

Speaking to News24 on Monday morning, forecaster Lulama Pheme said there was an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers in Gauteng that were expected to persist the whole day. 

He also issued an orange level five warning of destructive rain for Gauteng, the central and western parts of the Free State and Western Cape. 

"Impacts of this warning include possible damage or loss of infrastructure, damage of property and vehicle, roads flooding that includes bridges as well," Pheme said.

He added the rest of the country would also see continued rainfall with a yellow level two warning for destructive rain.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the current flooding in Albertina Sisulu Road next to Florida Lake in Florida. 

EXPLAINER | What's behind Joburg's heavy summer storms?

"That road has been closed off to traffic," Fihla said. 

He added no incidents had been reported yet and they would continue to monitor the situation. 

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said they have also not received any reports of major incidents due to the continuous rain.  

Radebe added they were on high alert and would continue to be in contact with SAWS to alert residents of any flooding incidents. 

He said:

We will be heading to the Jukskei River to check on the water levels and any other areas that are prone to flooding during this time. We will check these areas and give any updates should major incidents occur.

In some parts of Johannesburg on Friday, flooding resulted in people being swept away by flood waters and others having their properties damaged.

Three people were rescued on Friday morning when parts of Florida Lake, Soweto and Eldorado Park in Johannesburg experienced flooding.

In Soweto, Naledi, an 88-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital for treatment after a wall of her house collapsed.

Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka, who was attached to the police's Protection and Security Services, was swept away by the floods in Soweto on Friday.

His body was recovered on Sunday.

