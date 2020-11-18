1h ago

add bookmark

High court also issues arrest warrants for fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.
Gallo Images

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has issued warrants for the arrest of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, who fled South Africa and went to their home country of Malawi last week.

The Bushiris broke their bail conditions when they left under mysterious circumstances.

READ | Bushiri 'a wanted man' as warrant of arrest issued, could forfeit residence to the State

The warrants were issued on Tuesday, the Hawks said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"South Africa has initiated legal proceedings to secure the extradition of the fugitives," Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said.

Bushiri and his wife face charges of fraud and money laundering. 

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANALYSIS | Did the court err in releasing Bushiri on bail?
Still unclear how Bushiris left SA, but it wasn't on Malawian president's plane, Parliament hears
From 'people of integrity' to skipping the country: A timeline of the Bushiris' escape
Read more on:
hawksmary bushirisheperd bushirifraudcrime
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 521 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1069 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 5551 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.31
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
20.34
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
18.19
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.13)
Gold
1883.80
(+0.08)
Silver
24.66
(+0.70)
Platinum
939.00
(+1.61)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2347.50
(+1.86)
All Share
56831.75
(-0.39)
Top 40
52097.07
(-0.37)
Financial 15
11499.03
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
78965.83
(+0.12)
Resource 10
51290.83
(-0.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo