1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | High Court dismisses Bandile Masuku's bid to challenge SIU findings on PPE corruption

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Bandile Masuku
Dr Bandile Masuku
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Image

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to challenge the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) against him.

The court dismissed the application with costs.

The embattled former MEC was axed after the SIU placed him at the centre of tender processes in the Gauteng health department where presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband received a R125 million tender for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), News24 previously reported.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura removed Masuku based on the SIU preliminary report, which found that "he failed to execute his function in compliance with the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)".

Masuku took to the High Court asking it to rule that the SIU's findings were unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid, and that it be set aside. He accused the SIU of having no "shred of evidence" that he was guilty and said they were only relying on evidence from one source.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit welcomed the judgment, saying it was an affirmation that the unit conducted its investigations based on evidence.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siubandile masukupretoriagautengjohannesburgcoronaviruscorruptionhealthfraud
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6867 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2001 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.60
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.09
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.39
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,742.95
(-0.1)
Silver
25.22
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,191.50
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,628.51
(-0.5)
All Share
66,606
(-0.9)
Top 40
60,874
(-1.0)
Financial 15
12,142
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,663
(-1.0)
Resource 10
67,709
(-1.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo