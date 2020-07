The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement (OSAM) to have the reopening of schools stopped as the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic.

OSAM and Maimane also wanted the government to return the country to Level 4 of the lockdown and to have regulations promulgated under Level 3 set aside.

The court did not issue an order in relation to costs.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.