56m ago

add bookmark

High court rules JSC interviews must be rerun, amid threats of apex court 'crisis'

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • A full bench of the Gauteng High Court ordered the JSC  interviews for ConCourt justices be rerun.
  • The ruling was given after Casac challenged the constitutionality of the interview and deliberation process.
  • Mpumalanga Judge President Francis Legodi questioned the commission's refusal to admit the interviews were unlawful.

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) this morning faced tough questions about why it refused to concede that its interviews for vacancies at the Constitutional Court – which it has agreed to rerun – were unlawful.

"If they [the JSC] don't accept that they acted unlawfully, what is the basis for one to get comfort that they will change the tack, come the next interviews?" Mpumalanga Judge President Francis Legodi asked the JSC's counsel, advocate Hamilton Maenetje.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), had earlier reiterated that it believed the process undertaken by the JSC to compile a shortlist of Constitutional Court nominees was nothing more than a "sham" defined by political grandstanding.

Serjeant at the Bar | We stand at critical point that could damage Constitutional democracy

But, he said, Casac was prepared to accept that, in agreeing to rerun the process, the JSC "should do a better job of the interviews that it did on the previous occasion" – when, among other things, EFF leader Julius Malema had been allowed to attack Kwazulu-Natal High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay over her long-standing friendship with Pravin Gordhan.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, without giving any required warning to Pillay, then tried to suggest that Gordhan had improperly asked him how "his friend" had fared in her 2016 interview for a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal – a claim that Gordhan comprehensively denied.

Things only got worse for Mogoeng and the JSC when the commission was forced to hand over records of its deliberations for the Constitutional Court shortlist, which revealed that that candidates had all been chosen from a pre-selected list drawn up by the Chief Justice – with virtually no discussion or pushback from JSC members.

READ HERE | 'Unlawful, irrational, and unfair': Mogoeng, JSC under fire over 'politicised' ConCourt interviews

Despite all of this, Maenetje was adamant that the JSC – which has failed to file an affidavit disputing this evidence or explaining it – refused to admit that there was anything unlawful about its Constitutional Court interview process.

It was, however, willing to agree to an order compelling it to conduct those interviews and deliberations again, thereby preventing what the JSC has described as the "crisis" that would result from the Constitutional Court appointments potentially been delayed for up to two years.

Judge Margaret Victor, who was part of the Bench that was considering the JSC/Casac settlement order, had earlier stressed to Ngcukaitobi that she believed the parties in the case had "sensibly" agreed to settle it.

"The consequences, in this case, if this matter is not finalised before the next set of interviews (for four vacant positions at the Constitutional Court in October), I think it will be disastrous for the country," she said.

READ | ConCourt nominees to be re-interviewed by the JSC

Ngcukaitobi agreed, adding that while an order that did not explicitly state that the JSC’s "sham" Constitutional Court interviews were unlawful was "imperfect", it was still lawful – and would "still avert a crisis".

He said:

We are in the middle of a crisis. It's not as if this is a future crisis. We are in the middle of a crisis of having a Constitutional Court with no judges.

Ngcukaitobi had earlier pointed out that, following the retirement of Mogoeng and Justices Chris Jafta and Sisi Khampepe in October, and unless the Casac/JSC legal dispute was resolved, there would only be six permanent justices at the Constitutional Court.

Legodi, however, initially appeared to be unconvinced and repeatedly questioned what guarantees there were, absent the JSC acknowledging the issues raised by Casac, that the rerun interviews would not repeat the problems highlighted in the first.

It was only when Maenetje conceded that the JSC would be cognisant of the complaints raised by Casac, when it conducted the Constitutional Court interviews, that the judge stated that he was "comforted" by the proposed orders – and granted it.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chief justice mogoeng mogoengjulius malemadavid unterhalterdhaya pillayjohannesburgjudicial service commission
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 3564 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 1189 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 633 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 334 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,788.62
+0.1%
Silver
23.65
-0.0%
Palladium
2,501.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,004.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
69.03
-0.7%
Top 40
61,747
-1.5%
All Share
68,038
-1.3%
Resource 10
67,848
-4.3%
Industrial 25
85,290
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,985
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo