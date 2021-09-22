JUST IN | Hlophe drops bid to block impeachment

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has abandoned part A of the urgent application he sought to stay his possible suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The matter was before Gauteng High Court Judge Roland Sutherland on Wednesday morning.

READ | Hlophe does not want Gauteng judges to decide his impeachment case because of Mlambo 'bias'

This followed the decision by the Judicial Service Commission, which voted for Hlophe to face impeachment after a tribunal found him guilty of gross misconduct.

Sutherland also slammed Hlophe for saying he did not want any judges from the Gauteng High Court division to hear his case.

More to follow.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.