1h ago

add bookmark

Hlophe goes to High Court to stay impeachment, block Ramaphosa from suspending him

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. (Photo: Isabel Venter)
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. (Photo: Isabel Venter)

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has gone to court to urgently stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending him – and to block the National Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment process against him.

Hlophe maintains that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal process that found him guilty of gross misconduct for attempting to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then ANC President Jacob Zuma in 2008 was “unconstitutional and invalid”.

He wants those Tribunal findings overturned – but, in the interim, wants Parliament to be stopped from acting on them. 

READ | 'It's not for Parliament': Why MPs won't be conducting inquiry into John Hlophe impeachment process

He also wants the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to rule that the JSC – whose majority voted that he should be impeached - "failed to perform its constitutional obligations".  

The JSC is scheduled to meet on 20 September to decide whether it will recommend to Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended. 

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
john hlophecyril ramaphosa
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 66 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
18% - 98 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
30% - 166 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
41% - 230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.31
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.49
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.6%
Gold
1,804.79
+0.6%
Silver
23.86
+0.5%
Palladium
1,976.00
-5.5%
Platinum
948.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,115
-0.7%
All Share
64,301
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,541
-2.0%
Industrial 25
80,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,229
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo