Hlophe goes to High Court to stay impeachment, block Ramaphosa from suspending him

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has gone to court to urgently stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending him – and to block the National Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment process against him.

Hlophe maintains that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal process that found him guilty of gross misconduct for attempting to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then ANC President Jacob Zuma in 2008 was “unconstitutional and invalid”.

He wants those Tribunal findings overturned – but, in the interim, wants Parliament to be stopped from acting on them.

He also wants the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to rule that the JSC – whose majority voted that he should be impeached - "failed to perform its constitutional obligations".

The JSC is scheduled to meet on 20 September to decide whether it will recommend to Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended.

This is a developing story.