JUST IN | HPCSA boss placed on precautionary suspension over corruption allegations

Dr David Boikhutso Motau, chief executive officer and registrar of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), has been placed on precautionary suspension by acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi due to allegations of fraud and corruption.

The allegations stem from Motau's tenure as head of the Free State health department, the national health department said on Thursday.

Motau was only appointed to the HPCSA position in June.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

