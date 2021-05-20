IEC appoints Dikgang Moseneke to look into the possible postponement of elections

The IEC will use the Electoral Act to look at options regarding the possible postponement of the elections.

Several parties have complained that the Covid-19 lockdown means conditions for free and fair elections don't exist.

Dikgang Moseneke will be heading the public participation process.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is set to lead a process "to review whether current conditions are conducive or not to hold free and fair elections", the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said Moseneke "will review all relevant factors which have a bearing on free and fair elections in October".

This is in reference to the 27 October local government elections as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Mashinini said the review would take into account legal, social, health and other relevant factors.

He said, even though elections preparations were at an advanced stage, parties were divided over whether they could campaign freely and fairly under the current state of disaster.

Mashinini said the review will be done in terms of Section 14(4) of the Electoral Commission Act (51 of 1996). It is the first time this section has been invoked.

According to the section: "The commission may, if it deems it necessary, publish a report on the likelihood or otherwise that it will be able to ensure that any pending election will be free and fair."