JUST IN | IEC approaches electoral court for postponement of Wednesday’s by-elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June following the implementation of Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

In a statement, the IEC said it took the decision to seek the court’s approval to postpone the by-elections at an emergency meeting on Monday after the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of additional measures to help curb the third wave currently gripping the country.

ALSO READ | IEC orders review into whether free and fair local elections are still possible given Covid-19

The IEC said:

Wednesday’s by-elections were the final by-elections scheduled to be conducted prior to the cessation of by-elections ahead of the Local Government Elections scheduled for October this year.

The by-elections scheduled to take place in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu–Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape across 48 voting stations and involving 71 305 registered voters.

