Inmate arrested, charged for murder of Leeuwkop Correctional Centre official

An inmate has been arrested and charged for the murder of a 50-year-old correctional official.

Eunice Moloko was killed while on duty at the Leeuwkop Covid-19 isolation site.

Moloko's lifeless body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered in blood.



An inmate has been arrested and charged for the murder of 50-year-old official at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre.



This was revealed by Deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa on Friday afternoon.

The official, identified as Eunice Moloko, was killed on Tuesday while on duty at the Leeuwkop Covid-19 isolation site.

Her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered in blood, News24 reported.

READ | Leeuwkop Correctional Centre official found dead, jacket covered in blood

She had served the department of correctional services (DCS) for 23 years.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, Bulelani Magwanishe said that it is suspected that the officer may have been strangled and raped.

"It is suspected that the officer, whose lifeless body was found where she had been booked to work at the Covid-19 isolation ward, might have been strangled and raped.

"Within the same vicinity, a blood-stained towel was found, indicating that the perpetrator of such a vile crime had ample time to try to clean up the evidence," Magwanishe said in a statement on Thursday.

Magwanishe further expressed shock and sadness over the death of Moloko.

"I would like to appeal to the authorities to leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrator and to deal with him harshly in terms of the law.

"I will request the DCS for a full report on this matter from the centre management of Leeuwkop," Magwanishe concluded.

DCS previously said that an investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of death.

Holomisa, on Friday, said that should investigations reveal that there was negligence on the part of management in the centre, the department will not "hesitate to take tough action against anyone implicated".

"We appeal to all people to allow the law to take its course and avoid speculations and apportioning blame without facts," Holomisa said.