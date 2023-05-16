International study reveals 8 out of 10 Grade 4 pupils in South Africa can't read for meaning

A staggering 81% of Grade 4 pupils in South Africa can't read for meaning, the latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) has revealed.

It means roughly eight out of 10 children need help locating and retrieving explicitly stated information in simple and easy text.

The Department of Basic Education released the findings that relate to South Africa on Tuesday morning.

The study is an assessment of reading achievement and is conducted every five years in around 40 countries. The 2016 study found that 78% of South African children in Grade 4 could not read for meaning in any language. All 11 official languages were used in the assessment.