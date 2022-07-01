53m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | IPID to investigate police conduct in Phala Phala farm theft saga

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • IPID boss Thuso Keefelakae says the police watchdog will probe the police's conduct in the Phala Phala farm theft case.
  • The African Transformation Movement wrote to the directorate to ask it to probe the police's involvement.
  • It asked for those who were implicated to be suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will probe the police's part in the alleged cover-up and off-the-books investigation of the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, following a request from the African Transformation Movement (ATM). 

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma, opened a criminal case into the saga last month, claiming that there was an attempt to cover up the theft of millions of US dollars from the Limpopo farm.

READ | Mantashe on Phala Phala farm saga: 'The president has not stolen resources'

The ATM wrote to the police watchdog to ask it to investigate claims that top cops covered up the incident.

It asked the directorate to investigate newly appointed national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and his predecessor, Khehla Sitole, because they were "in the know" about the "burglary, theft and related matters", but seemingly covered them up.

ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula cited leaked reports that Namibian police were in contact with South African officers, including Masemola and Sitole, following the burglary and theft, and that they were involved in "some secretive and off-the-books investigation".

The party also requested the suspension of the police officials who were implicated, pending the outcome of the investigation, saying that high-ranking officials could not oversee the current investigation because they were possibly conflicted.


In his response to the ATM, Keefelakae said: "This email serves to inform the honourable Zungula that IPID has looked into the letter forwarded regarding the Phala Phala farm theft. 

He added:

The directorate has decided to investigate the matter to partially look into the conduct of the police.

In order for the directorate to register and investigate the matter, Keefelakae said, the IPID should obtain a sworn statement from Zungula "as the complainant and will, in the process, ask clarity-seeking questions".

He said this would enable it to deal with the case effectively.

IPID asked Zungula to indicate his availability between 11 and 22 July 2022 for the unit to obtain a sworn statement.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidcyril ramaphosapoliticscrime and courtspolice
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5904 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107389 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5275 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.34
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,790.56
-0.9%
Silver
19.75
-2.6%
Palladium
1,907.50
-1.7%
Platinum
886.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
60,401
+0.5%
All Share
66,476
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,559
-1.9%
Industrial 25
80,619
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,865
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

5h ago

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo