1h ago

add bookmark

Now JBay Rage 2020 festival cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The JBay Rage 2020 festival, scheduled to take place next week, has been cancelled.
  • The cancellation comes due to a spike in Covid-19 cases after the rage in Ballito, Durban.
  • Earlier, all events were postponed until further notice.

The Jeffrey's Bay Rage (JBay) festival, which was due to take place next week, has been cancelled after Covid-19 infections have been linked to the Ballito festival in Durban.

READ| All Rage Festival events postponed 'until further notice'

According to the organisers, officials have advised them to cancel or postpone the festival, which was supposed to take place on 15 and 22 December.

"We're aware of the reports of increased Covid-19 related cases from students who attended Ballito Rage events as well as numerous other non-Rage events," a statement on their Facebook page read.

"We are very concerned about the increase of [Covid-19] cases in the Kouga district.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that JBay Rage is cancelled."

They reiterated that the JBay Rage had not yet taken place, as mistakenly reported by the media in the past week.

Earlier on Monday, all Rage Festival events planned for 2020 and 2021 were postponed after the Covid-19 outbreak at the Ballito Rage held from 27 November until 4 December.

READ | Covid-19: Nelson Mandela Bay battling a 'desperate situation'

The organisers said they would communicate in the coming weeks if there were any changes to existing refund policies and procedures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capelockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R237 000 jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 459 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 778 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo