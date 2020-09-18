Joburg businessman at centre of criminal case against Dr Munshi denies links to his murder

Businessman Mohammadh Sayed has denied any involvement in the killing of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi in a statement on Friday.

Munshi was gunned down in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Sayed brought criminal charges against Munshi and paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale last year, and said he "denies any involvement in the crime and sincerely hopes that the perpetrators will be found and brought to justice".

Mohammadh Sayed, who filed criminal charges against anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi and paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale, has denied "any involvement in Munshi’s killing".

Sayed opened a criminal case against Beale and Munshi last year, following the death of his 10-year-old son shortly after undergoing an operation.

In a statement on Friday, Sayed that he "sincerely hopes that the perpetrators will be found and brought to justice as soon as possible".

"The inferences sought to be drawn in the media are irresponsible, reckless, speculative and sensationalist. Mohammadh Sayed denies any involvement in the crime and sincerely hopes that the perpetrators will be found and brought to justice as soon as possible," the statement said.

Sayed said it was "a matter of public record" that he had followed a legal route "in pursuit of the truth" regarding the death of his son.

"He has instructed his legal team to engage with the investigating and prosecuting authorities on a regular basis in his endeavours to ensure that justice is not only achieved but also done in a legitimate and transparent manner in this matter," the statement said.

It added that the investigation was still being conducted by the police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

"He has endeavoured to hold the doctors involved accountable, criminally and before the HPCSA. This is to ensure that no other parent suffers the pain and anguish that he and other parents endured before," the statement said.

