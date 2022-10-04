1h ago

Joburg water crisis: Two public hospitals struggling, residents fuming as reservoirs run dry

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Johannesburg is suffering water outages.
Issues with the water networks in Johannesburg have severely affected public hospitals and left residents fuming as they navigate water and power outages.

According to Johannesburg Water, the high demand of water is affecting reservoirs and towers in the city.

It has flagged the Commando System, which includes the Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill systems, as "critically low to empty".

Eagle Nest, Glenvista and Naturena reservoirs in Soweto, as well as Crown Gardens and Alan Manor reservoirs, are at critically low levels.

Residents have turned to social media in an attempt to get answers from Johannesburg Water, with some saying they have been without water for at least 24 hours.

Both the Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville feed off the Hursthill reservoir.

The Gauteng Department of Health said both hospitals were experiencing low water pressure. 

In a media release on Tuesday afternoon it said the facilities had boreholes, "but unfortunately this is not sufficient to keep up with the water demands at each facility".

"Johannesburg Water is currently supplying water through mobile tankers and will continue delivery at an increased frequency and has isolated two towers to ensure supply to the facilities.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 02: Rahima Moosa
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

"Unfortunately, even with these measures, the water supply challenges persists and continue to negatively affect the smooth provision of healthcare services."

Despite this, health services at the two hospitals were continuing.

The department said the water supply challenges had put healthcare workers under pressure as they try to mitigate against the current situation.

The department appealed to residents "to bear with us as we navigate through this challenge", and also reiterated the call by Johannesburg Water for the public to use water sparingly.

One Twitter user @MaximeBorcherds said water in Westdene and Melville had been out since 08:00.

Another, @DoubleDave_11 asked that the water utility urgently attend to the Rivonia, Sandton area as there had been no water since 22:00 on Monday.

If you have been affected by the water crisis, send your info, photos, video and questions to: feedback@news24.com


gautengjohannesburgservice delivery
