JUST IN | John Moodey dumps the DA

Long-time DA Gauteng leader John Moodey has resigned from the party.

Moodey addressed the media from his home on Wednesday and said he no longer felt comfortable in the DA.

"I'm deeply saddened, uncomfortable and I am no longer at home in the DA," he said.

Moodey was in the running for the DA leadership position at the party's October conference.

He took exception to the party's silence on Helen Zille's controversial tweets about race.

#Moodey tackling Helen’s tweets about racism- she remains in office as she causes irreparable harm to the DA and racial harmony (@tshidi_lee) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) September 2, 2020

"I have regrettably, and after much soul searching, reached a point where I am unable to defend these insensitive utterances and statements," he said.

#Moodey Fellow South Africans today I announce my resignation as a member of the DA (@tshidi_lee) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) September 2, 2020

This is a developing story.