1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | John Moodey dumps the DA

Tshidi Madia
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leadership candidate John Moodey.
DA leadership candidate John Moodey.
Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Rapport

Long-time DA Gauteng leader John Moodey has resigned from the party.

Moodey addressed the media from his home on Wednesday and said he no longer felt comfortable in the DA. 

"I'm deeply saddened, uncomfortable and I am no longer at home in the DA," he said. 

Moodey was in the running for the DA leadership position at the party's October conference. 

He took exception to the party's silence on Helen Zille's controversial tweets about race. 

"I have regrettably, and after much soul searching, reached a point where I am unable to defend these insensitive utterances and statements," he said. 

This is a developing story.

Related Links
A court must first rule on whether DA virtual congress is lawful - John Moodey
Ntuli and Moodey suspend campaigns for DA leader amid coronavirus outbreak
John Moodey: Some in DA 'underplay the seriousness of De Klerk’s statement'
Read more on:
john moodeydapolitics
Lottery
1 person wins R397k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1148 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 463 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 3108 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.71
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
22.33
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.30)
Gold
1968.90
(-0.15)
Silver
27.97
(-0.99)
Platinum
937.00
(-0.48)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2253.50
(-0.49)
All Share
56423.70
(+0.89)
Top 40
52230.36
(+1.02)
Financial 15
9821.66
(-1.63)
Industrial 25
76625.26
(+1.80)
Resource 10
56506.07
(+0.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo