After two days of interviews, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced 10 people it will recommend for a seat on the High Court bench in the Gauteng division.

They are:





Nolunto Bam Advocate Ashley Crutchfield SC Jabulani Dlamini Dario Dosio Advocate Harshila Kooverjie SC Advocate Steven Kuny SC Mncedisi Patrick Khumalo Anthony Millar Advocate Cassim Moosa Advocate Jabulani Selby Nyathi





The names will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for approval.