JUST IN | JSC postpones decision on Hlophe's potential impeachment to 30 July

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has postponed its decision on whether Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe should face impeachment to 30 July.

JSC spokesperson Doris Tshepe confirmed to News24 that the so-called "small JSC" - which excludes politicians - had considered the gross misconduct findings against Hlophe on Friday.

But, she said, the JSC had not yet decided on whether to recommend that Hlophe be suspended pending possible impeachment in Parliament.

PREVIEW | Whatever the JSC decides in Hlophe saga, there will undoubtedly be further litigation

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for attempting to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma in 2008 - when the then ANC president was challenging the validity of warrants used to seize 93 000 pages of corruption trial evidence against him.

The Judge President has denied any wrongdoing and claims his discussions with Justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta were innocent academic debates.

This is a developing story.

