The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced its picks for five vacancies on the Supreme Court of Appeal Bench.

Judge Zeenat Carelse, Judge Trevor Gorven, Judge Wendy Hughes, Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and Judge Selewe Mothle have been selected as the candidates which the JSC will refer to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.