Kannaland mayor ousted, convicted rapist Jeffery Donson back in charge

Disgraced Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson is back after regaining his position as mayor of the municipality, thanks to the success of several motions of no confidence in the current leadership.

Donson, a convicted child rapist, was re-elected mayor of the municipality on Friday after his party, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) tabled a motion of no confidence against the current leadership at a special council sitting in Calitzdorp. He and party members also tabled motions against the mayor, deputy mayor and municipal manager.

The new leadership consists of Keith Jordaan as the municipal manager, with Werner Meshoa regaining his position as the deputy mayor.

Four councillors from the Kannaland Independent party and Icosa attended the special council sitting on Friday. DA and ANC councillors didn't attend.