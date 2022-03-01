39m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Kidnapped Gauteng man rescued in midnight raid, 3 people arrested

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Lenasia South house where Zaheer Asmal was rescued.
The Lenasia South house where Zaheer Asmal was rescued.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Police rescued Zaheer Asmal in Lenasia South, Gauteng.
  • He was kidnapped outside his business premises last week.
  • In the last week, police have arrested eight alleged kidnappers.

"Thank God he is home and fine!

That was all Mohamed Asmal could say on Tuesday morning after police rescued his brother, Zaheer.

The car used in Zaheer Asmal's kidnapping
Police recovered the car Zaheer Asmal was kidnapped in last week.

Zaheer was kidnapped outside his business in De Deur last week.

In a late-night swoop on Monday, police rescued him in Lenasia South. Three people were arrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the national Crime Intelligence anti-kidnapping task team led a multi-disciplinary operation to rescue him.

In the last week, police have arrested eight alleged kidnappers.

This is a developing story. More to follow.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimekidnappings
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
39% - 1300 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
61% - 2042 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.55
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,908.12
-0.0%
Silver
24.47
+0.1%
Palladium
2,517.00
+1.0%
Platinum
1,053.50
+0.6%
Brent-ruolie
97.97
+3.9%
Top 40
69,851
+0.3%
All Share
76,320
+0.3%
Resource 10
83,774
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,392
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,931
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo