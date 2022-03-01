JUST IN | Kidnapped Gauteng man rescued in midnight raid, 3 people arrested

Police rescued Zaheer Asmal in Lenasia South, Gauteng.

He was kidnapped outside his business premises last week.

In the last week, police have arrested eight alleged kidnappers.

"Thank God he is home and fine!



That was all Mohamed Asmal could say on Tuesday morning after police rescued his brother, Zaheer.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

Zaheer was kidnapped outside his business in De Deur last week.



In a late-night swoop on Monday, police rescued him in Lenasia South. Three people were arrested.

Asmal was kidnapped last week from his business, Fred’s Hardware, in De Deur. https://t.co/75y6pQWnXZ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 1, 2022

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the national Crime Intelligence anti-kidnapping task team led a multi-disciplinary operation to rescue him.

In the last week, police have arrested eight alleged kidnappers.

This is a developing story. More to follow.





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.