Klawer man accused of murdering teenage boy drops bail bid

Murder-accused Daniel Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Marvin Charles
  • A man accused of killing a Klawer teenager has abandoned his bail application.
  • Daniel Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Monday on several charges.
  • Angry residents gathered at the court and had to be dispersed by police.

The Klawer man arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of a 13-year-old boy has abandoned his bail application.

This as police fired stun grenades in a bid to disperse angry protesters gathered in front of the Klawer Magistrate's Court in the Western Cape on Monday.

Daniel Smit faces a number of charges, including defeating the ends of justice, murder, and kidnapping.

Smit, 56, made his first court appearance on Monday morning following his arrest on Friday.

Smit was arrested after human remains were found in sewage pipes at his home.

The remains were believed to be that of Jerobiojin van Wyk, who had gone missing days earlier. However, police are yet to confirm this.

Smit, dressed in shorts and no shoes, stood in the dock while scores of angry residents gathered outside the court to protest his possible release on bail.

Smit's legal representative, Sannie Human, requested from the magistrate that Smit be held in a separate cell for the protection of other inmates.

Human told the court that Smit had decided not to apply for bail.

The State said the investigation was continuing.

According to the teen's mom, Triesa van Wyk, Jerobiojin and his friend were caught by Smit taking mangoes at his home. Smit allegedly chased Jerobiojin and his friend with his bakkie and kidnapped Jerobiojin.

News24 previously reported that Smit had confessed to the crime in a statement to his lawyer.

The matter was postponed to 26 April for further investigation. Smit will remain in custody.

This is a developing story.

Read more on:
jerobiojin van wykcape townwestern capecrimecourts
