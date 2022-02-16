JUST IN | Klawer murder: DNA testing confirms human remains are that of Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13

43m ago

Klawer murder: DNA testing confirms human remains are that of Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13

Marvin Charles
Triesa van Wyk, mom of 13-year-old Jerobejin.
PHOTO: Marvin Charles/News24

DNA testing of human remains found in sewerage pipes in Klawer has confirmed they are of Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13, who had gone missing, a family spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Van Wyk family, Matilda Bains, told News24: "The results are a positive match. We are trying to cope, but it's very heartsore."

Billy Claasen, executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, said: "This is a really sad story, but we are pleased that the mother and immediate family can get closure now. From here on we will proceed with assistance to the family and the funeral or cremation if needs be."

Jerobejin went missing two weeks ago after he and a friend went to pilfer mangoes at the home of Daniel Smit.

Smit caught the two taking the mangoes and apparently chased after them in his bakkie. According to the friend, he was able to hide in a rubbish bin, but never saw Jerobejin again.

Human remains were found at Smit's home. 

Smit faces charges of murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.

He abandoned his bail application last week and his attorney, Santie Human, requested that he be moved to a single cell.

Wendy Pekeur, founder of Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, who had been assisting the family, told News24 the family had been informed of the DNA outcome on Wednesday afternoon. 

"The mother has been informed of the results," she said. 

Police however, had not yet commented on the outcome of the DNA testing. 

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: "The matter you are referring to is currently running in court, the investigation is in a very sensitive stage and this office cannot elaborate further on this matter."

More to follow.

