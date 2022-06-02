18m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Kollapen, Mlambo disclosed contact with Abramjee, denied leaking ConCourt info - Zondo

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
  • The ConCourt recently dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for a rescission of its ruling that all but one of the Parliamentary rules governing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office were lawful.
  • Mkhwebane initiated an investigation into Ismail Abramjee's text to Parliament's advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC, in which he said he had it on "very good authority" that the ConCourt would dismiss her rescission application.
  • On Tuesday, she revealed that a preliminary investigation by her office had found that 18 calls were exchanged between Abramjee's number and one registered to Justice Jody Kollapen.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says Justice Jody Kollapen and Acting Justice Dunstan Mlambo disclosed having contact with Ismail Abramjee – but denied that they had provided him with any confidential information about the Constitutional Court.

Zondo has also promised that the investigation he initiated into Abramjee's SMS – claiming to have it "on good authority" that the apex court would rule against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane – would be "completed by the end of next week or in a few days thereafter" and its outcome made public.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane released a "closing report" into her "own investigation" into the text that Abramjee sent to counsel for Parliament Andrew Breitenbach SC. The text was sent on the eve of her Western Cape High Court application to block Parliament from proceeding with an inquiry into her fitness, pending the outcome of that rescission case in the apex court.

That text read:

Hello Adv Breytenbach (sic) Re: The Public Protector case tomorrow. I have it on very good authority that the Concourt has declined to hear the Public Protector's rescission application. The decision will be made known sometime this coming week but not later than Friday. I thought I'd just share this with you on a strictly confidential basis. Thanks.

Mkhwebane said her office had subsequently subpoenaed cellphone records, which revealed that there had been 18 calls between Abramjee and recently appointed Constitutional Court Justice Kollapen "between 04 January 2022 and 22 April 2022, two days before Adv. Breitenbach SC received the controversial SMS".

Abramjee maintained that these calls were innocent and concerned the work that he and Kollapen did at the Pretoria Legacy Foundation, which had hosted an event to celebrate Kollapen's appointment to the Constitutional Court on 4 March. He said a call made to him by Mlambo on 4 March concerned directions to that event.

In a statement released by the Office of the Chief Justice, Zondo has revealed that "within days after Mr. Abramjee's SMS saga had arisen, Justice Kollapen informed the Chief Justice and other Justices of the Constitutional Court that he had known Mr. Abramjee for many years, and they live in the same area".

READ | Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report implicating former IPID boss McBride and seven officials

"He also informed the Chief Justice and other Justices of the Constitutional Court that he and Mr. Abramjee are members of the Pretoria Legacy Foundation and that he and Mr. Abramjee do interact with each other, including by calling each other. He also pointed out that Mr. Abramjee also attended a function sometime in March this year which was organised by the Pretoria Legacy Foundation in his (Justice Kollapen's) honour."

According to the statement, Mlambo had informed Zondo and other Justices of the Constitutional Court "that he, too, attended the function that was organised in honour of Justice Kollapen, which Mr. Abramjee also attended".

"He said that he was meeting Mr. Abramjee for the first time in that function and has never met him thereafter.

"Both Justices also stated that they never disclosed to Mr. Abramjee any confidential information concerning any case at the Court."

This is a developing story.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtraymond zondoismail abramjeebusisiwe mkhwebanejody kollapengautenginquiryparliamentcourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 5430 votes
No
52% - 5978 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,856.11
+0.5%
Silver
22.12
+1.3%
Palladium
2,012.73
+0.7%
Platinum
1,011.50
+1.3%
Brent-ruolie
116.29
+0.6%
Top 40
64,675
+0.7%
All Share
71,270
+0.6%
Resource 10
77,240
+2.4%
Industrial 25
77,374
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,467
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

1h ago

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo