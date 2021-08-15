JUST IN | KwaZulu-Natal has officially entered Covid-19 third wave - Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal has officially entered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

He placed the blame for the surge in infections on the recent unrest, saying "the increase in new infections is due to large gatherings during the recent lootings".

Over the past week, the province saw a 31% increase in infections, while the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients had also increased by 16%, he said.

"The province has, for the past three consecutive days, recorded more than 3 000 new cases, and is reporting the second-highest number of daily confirmed cases."

More to follow.

