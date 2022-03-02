47m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | KwaZulu-Natal High Court rules that Prince Misuzulu's coronation must go ahead

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini
Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini
Gallo Images

KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Isaac Madondo has ordered that the coronation of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the Zulu king in waiting, can go ahead.

The ruling came after Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma applied for an interdict to stop the coronation process of Prince Misuzulu. They claimed that the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year, was forged.

Madondo said that although the princesses sought to halt the coronation process, they had not disputed that members of the royal family had elected Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king.

The princesses have, however, successfully suspended the execution of Zwelithini's will, pending a trial that will ascertain its validity.

The interdict will last 15 days before it lapses.

Two experts testified about the will, but their views were conflicting.

The court also dismissed Queen Windred Dlamini-Zulu's application to have 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's will set aside for herself.

Madondo said there was presently no dispute about the will, and he could therefore not make an order on the matter.

More to follow.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince misuzulugoodwill zwelithinikwazulu-nataldurbancourts
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2692 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4374 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,933.43
-0.6%
Silver
25.06
-1.3%
Palladium
2,630.30
+1.6%
Platinum
1,064.01
+0.7%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,166
+0.8%
All Share
77,624
+0.7%
Resource 10
88,932
+2.3%
Industrial 25
85,652
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,005
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo