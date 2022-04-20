1h ago

KZN family finds fifth dead body, 5 other members still missing

Ntwaagae Seleka and Amy Gibbings
A contingent of more than 50 paramedics and search and rescue officers from SAPS and the private sector, based at Virginia Airport are conducting rescue missions across KZN. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
Kayleen Morgan, News24

The fifth body belonging to a family that lost 10 of its members in the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods has been found. 

The body was positively identified at Empophomeni near the Mzinyathi Falls in Inanda.  

Families have been searching for their loved ones who were swept away by floods in Inanda last week. 

Five more family members remain missing.

More to follow.


