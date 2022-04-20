KZN family finds fifth dead body, 5 other members still missing

The fifth body belonging to a family that lost 10 of its members in the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods has been found.

The body was positively identified at Empophomeni near the Mzinyathi Falls in Inanda.

Families have been searching for their loved ones who were swept away by floods in Inanda last week.

Five more family members remain missing.

More to follow.





