JUST IN | KZN floods: Search and rescue team find body near Umgeni River

A search and rescue team found a body on Monday after spending two hours searching for victims of the KwaZulu-Natal flood along the Umgeni River in Emolweni.

Police are currently trying to remove the body which is buried in sand.

Officers received a tip-off from a man who reported that his children, who were playing near the river, had seen a human arm protruding from the sand.

More to follow

