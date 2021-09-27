1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Lamola appoints Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale as acting national commissioner of correctional services

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
Samuel Makgothi Thobakgale (right) gets pinned with rank insignia.
Samuel Makgothi Thobakgale (right) gets pinned with rank insignia.
Department of Correctional Services
  • Ronald Lamola appointed a new acting prisons boss to replace Arthur Fraser.
  • Fraser's contract was not renewed.
  • Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale joined the department just over a year ago.

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has appointed Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale as acting national commissioner, his department said on Monday.

Thobakgale replaces Arthur Fraser.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Fraser's contract would not be renewed, adding him to the latest in a long list of directors-general to vacate their positions.

Fraser recently made headlines after he revealed that he took the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, even though the advisory board had not approved the release.

Zuma was granted medical parole earlier this month, just under two months after he was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

READ | Inside government's mounting director-general vacancy crisis and what it means

The board concluded that Zuma was in a stable condition, Fraser said at the time.

Thobakgale joined the department just over a year ago as the chief deputy commissioner for incarceration and corrections.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri described him as a "hard working, passionate, insightful and knowledgeable public servant".

He brings 17 years of senior management experience in the sector and more than seven years as accounting officer from diverse provincial departments, including economic development and transport.

"Thobakgale headed the marine and infrastructure programmes and furthermore worked as a deputy director-general in the national Department of Public Works, and among his responsibilities were infrastructure and programme management," said Phiri.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
makgothi samuel thobakgaleronald lamolamakgothi samuel thobakgalecourts
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
40% - 363 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 65 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 156 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
36% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,755.97
+0.3%
Silver
22.80
+1.7%
Palladium
1,967.50
-0.4%
Platinum
989.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,895
+0.4%
All Share
64,317
+0.4%
Resource 10
57,993
+1.3%
Industrial 25
83,139
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,167
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo